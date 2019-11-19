OPF recovers 52 Kanals land from encroachers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :More than 50 Kanals land, owned by the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) in Lahore, had been retrieved from land mafia, an official source told APP on Tuesday.

"52 Kanals land has been recovered from the 'Qabza Mafia' in the OPF housing scheme Lahore," the official said while giving credit to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari.

He said the OPD had started retrieving its land from land grabbers since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came into power.Recently, the OPF had also recovered its 102 kanals from encroachers in Valley Zone V, Islamabad that had been occupied since 1999, he added.

The Foundation, he said had so far completed seven OPF Housing Schemes and development work at more three housing schemes was near completion.

Another three housing schemes were in the planning phase, he added.

