OPF retrieves encroached land worth Rs 1.2 bln

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has recovered more than 150 Kanals of encroached land in Islamabad and Lahore that was originally belonged to the expatriates

'The estimated value of the retrieved land is more than Rs 1.20 billion which was encroached by the illegal occupants, an official source in the OPF told APP on Monday.

The land would be allotted to the Pakistani expatriates soon, he added.

Giving credit to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, the source said more than 52 Kanals adjacent to OPF Housing Scheme Lahore and 102 Kanals adjacent to OPF Housing Scheme Zone V Islamabad had been illegally occupied by land mafia for more than thirty years.

He said the OPF made many attempts in the past to retrieve its land but it could not recover the land due to political connections of the influential land mafia with the previous regimes.

He pointed out that the OPF had conducted those operations against the land grabbers under the guidance of Zulfikar Bukhari who had been taken keen interest in land relating matters and had ordered indiscriminate action against the influential land mafia.

