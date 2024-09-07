OPF Set Up PGFRC To Assist Returned Overseas Pakistanis
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 06:38 PM
Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD) has set up a Pakistani-German Facilitation & Reintegration Centre (PGFRC) in Lahore with an advisory desk at Overseas Pakistani Foundation (OPF) here at the head office
An official source told APP that the objective was to facilitate the return of overseas Pakistanis in terms of their skill development in Pakistan’s social and economic fabric for gainful employment.
It is being implemented in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and Overseas Pakistani Foundation, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development on technical assistance to the facilitation & reintegration centre for Pakistani workers has been signed.
This initiative is helping to create more job opportunities/employability for Pakistani workers, which will improve economic development in the long run. The centre provides various services including advice on training and skills development.
Technical and vocational training, advice on job market trends and opportunities, advice on finding a job in Pakistan
Entrepreneurship and start-up support, psychosocial support and information on the health system in Pakistan and information on living conditions, advice on getting microfinance and loans.
