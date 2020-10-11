UrduPoint.com
OPF Students Get Over Rs 16.5 Mln Subsidy During COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has spent an amount of Rs 16.57 million to grant 20 per cent concession in monthly tuition fee to the students, enrolled in its schools and colleges across the country.

The subsidy was given to the students in pursuance of the Federal and provincial governments' orders about 20 per cent reduction in tuition fee, owing to economic impact of coronavirus pandemic on a layman, said an official of the OPF.

Talking to APP, he said currently around 25 educational institutions of the OPF were functional across the country. Due to closure of educational institutions in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, online classes were initiated in all the OPF educational institutions.

