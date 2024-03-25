OPF To Establish New Female Academic Block In Rawalpindi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would establish OPF Higher Secondary Girls School Academic Block the government's unwavering commitment to providing quality education to the children of overseas Pakistanis.
An official source told APP that the construction of a new Academic Block at OPF Girls Higher Secondary School, Rawalpindi reflects the government's dedication to meet the educational needs of both the overseas community and the general public.
At present, 710 students including 279 children of Overseas Pakistanis are enrolled in the said school. New Academic Block will be constructed on an area of 21057 Sqr. Ft to accommodate around 300 more students. The proposed construction work of the new academic block will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.99.93 million. The new academic block includes classrooms, daycare, a conference room, an art studio, a medical room, and a cafeteria.
Highlighting the alignment with the Prime Minister's vision, he underscored the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development's relentless efforts to extend maximum facilities and assistance to Pakistani expatriates, not only domestically but globally. Recognizing the invaluable contributions of overseas Pakistanis to the national economy, he affirmed the government's commitment to exploring all avenues to facilitate them comprehensively.
He expressed optimism regarding the pivotal role overseas Pakistanis can play in national development, leveraging their knowledge, expertise, and global exposure for the betterment of the country.
He commended the management of OPF for the successful launch of the new academic block at OPF Girls Higher Secondary School, Rawalpindi, underscoring the importance of such initiatives in fostering educational growth.
Recent Stories
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hindu community celebrates Holi in twin cities12 minutes ago
-
4.8 mln ration bags distributed, 6132 profiteers arrested12 minutes ago
-
FIA arrest seven power pilferers12 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife over domestic issues32 minutes ago
-
Holi Celebrated with Restraint in Mirpurkhas52 minutes ago
-
Hindu community celebrates Holi today1 hour ago
-
Kashmir resolution imperative for peace, prosperity of South Asia: APHC1 hour ago
-
KP Govt launches online driving license renewal for expats2 hours ago
-
Four kite sellers held2 hours ago
-
'Robber shot, injures in encounter'2 hours ago
-
PM felicitates Hindu community on Holi13 hours ago
-
70pc Rashan bags distribution target achieved:DC13 hours ago