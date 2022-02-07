OPF to provide all necessary medical treatment to expatriates in South Korea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Managing Director of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Dr Aamir Sheikh on Monday said that all necessary medical treatment would be provided to Mushtaq Ahmed (overseas Pakistani) in South Korea who is suffering from heart and brain diseases.

According to the social media post the patient hailing from Rawalpindi currently have no job in Korea and can not afford the expenses of his by-pass of the heart and surgery of brain which is very expensive in Korea.

Pakistani community in Korea has appealed to the well off overseas Pakistanis for a huge amount for the brain surgery of a deserving overseas Pakistani in South Korea.

The community has also requested to the other Pakistanis living in Korea for their early health insurance for emergency treatment.

When contacted the Managing Director of OPF said: "Community Welfare Attache (CWA), Pakistan Mission in Seoul, are in constant contact with the hospital authorities and the family of the patient, necessary medical facilitation would be provided to the deserving and efforts are underway by the mission to arrange necessary funding for treatment."