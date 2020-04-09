(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Ombudsman's Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmed Khokhar visited OPF Emergency Cell that was set up to facilitate the Pakistani expatriates and their families amid the coronavirus crisis across the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Ombudsman's Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmed Khokhar visited OPF Emergency Cell that was set up to facilitate the Pakistani expatriates and their families amid the coronavirus crisis across the globe.

The Grievance Commissioner praised the efforts extended of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation for redressing the expats and their families issues, said a press release.

He gave some suggestions to improve the cell efficiency and vowed to direct the relevant departments for developing liaison with the cell so that better facilitation of expats could be ensured.

The ombudsman was briefed that more than 1400 telephone calls and 1700 Whatsapp messages had been received along with numerous e- mails from stranded overseas Pakistanis.

There issues were related to the flights restrictions, tentative flight schedules, airlines arrangements, visa extensions and assistance required from the quarters concerned.