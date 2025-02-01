OPGF Urge Resolution For Overseas Pakistanis' Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Chairman of the Overseas Pakistani Global Foundation (OPGF), Zahir Akhtar Meher, on Saturday urged resolving the issues faced by overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis.
He also demanded to restore the green channel for overseas Pakistanis, grant them foreign investor status and create a favourable environment for investments, said a press release, adding the protection for expatriates’ properties from illegal occupation, permission to allowed the duty-free import of second-hand mobile phones, and the establishment of a charter for the economy same as the charter for democracy.
He also said the OPGF is going to organise a three-day convention from February 3–5, 2025.
While talking about the activities during the convension, he added that the convention's first day was planned as briefings and sessions with government ministries and departments.
The second day would include a meeting and lunch with the Prime Minister at the PM House, while on the final day the participants would pay tribute to martyrs at their grave.
He also hailed the sacrifices of the country in the war against terrorism and reiterated that OPGF focused on a state-first policy over politics.
Meher called for training and ethical conduct for airport staff for interaction with expatriates.
NPC President Azhar Jatoi welcomed the delegation, praising overseas Pakistanis as national assets whose remittances bolster the economy.
