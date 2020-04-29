Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the opinion of human rights watchdogs and international media was rapidly turning against India over its abusive treatment to minorities particularly Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said the opinion of human rights watchdogs and international media was rapidly turning against India over its abusive treatment to minorities particularly Muslims.

In his reaction over a report of U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, Qureshi said the reference of 328 incidents of forced religious conversions in India was an eye-opener about the country's oppressive policies against minorities.

The U.S. government's bipartisan panel in an annual report published on Tuesday said India should join the ranks of "countries of particular concern" that would be subject to sanctions if they do not improve their record.

The Foreign Minister said reputed mainstream media including New York Times, Washington Post and Guardian gave their candid opinion on the report that said "the religious freedom conditions in India experienced a drastic turn downward with religious minorities under increasing assault.

" He said several millions positive-minded people in India who strongly supported a secular state, were also raising voice against their government.

He mentioned that Gulf countries had also started condemning the treatment of India toward Muslims.

Qureshi said he had written another letter to Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and also to his several counterparts, drawing their attention to the blatant human rights violation in India.

He regretted the statement by Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah for demonising Muslims as 'corona bombs' amid a difficult situation of the pandemic.

On the other hand, the world is acknowledging the efforts of Pakistan to protect its minority communities, he said.