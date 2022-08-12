Opinions should not be imposed to avoid division in society: KU VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Friday said everyone should respect others' viewpoints and not to impose their opinions to avoid further division in the society

Unfortunately everyone in the country, he said, considered himself an expert in every field of life and always expressed his opinion, but never accepted others' point of view or tried to understand their beliefs "In such a scenario, the society is witnessing more conflicts and the masses cannot resolve their problems. We should also have the capacity to listen to others' opinions as well. We may differ from their viewpoint but must pay respect to them. We should not impose our judgments on others to avoid further division in society." The KU vice chancellor was addressing the launching ceremony of Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan's book "Iman aur Bandagi" at the Jinnah Auditorium of Dr A.

Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE).

Congratulating the author, Dr Khalid Iraqi said the book would be helpful for many people, including youngsters and students. "If we want to see positive and progressive changes in the society then we have to practically follow and implement the Holy Qur'an and the preaching of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)." He said it was a tragedy that "we have forgotten the Holy Quran. Although we read the Quran but we do not get guidance from it, and that is why we have failed in solving our issues."Dr Muhammad Imran Yousuf, author Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.