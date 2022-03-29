UrduPoint.com

Opioid Substitution Therapy Helpful In Controlling Deadly Diseases: Dr Faisal

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Opioid substitution therapy helpful in controlling deadly diseases: Dr Faisal

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan in a meeting on Tuesday discussed the opioid substitution therapy to deal with the transmission of deadly diseases and controlling the spread of drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan in a meeting on Tuesday discussed the opioid substitution therapy to deal with the transmission of deadly diseases and controlling the spread of drugs.

Opioid substitution therapy (OST) for injecting drug users (IDUs) reduces HIV risk behaviours and harms associated with injecting (such as abscesses, septicaemia and endocarditis), overdose and participation in criminal activity, thereby improving the quality of life and health of injecting drug users (IDUs), said a press release issued here.

A controlled pilot project with designated qualified personnel having permission to prescribe the relevant medication and in specified hospitals.

The consumption will be closely monitored to determine the results. A total of 7 centers to be designated on initial basis that'll include one in every province and one each in Islamabad, AJK and GB respectively.

The results would be determined after 12 months and upon satisfactory performance, number of centers will be expanded.

"This step will not only help us control the spread of drugs but also in dealing with transmission of deadly diseases like HIV AIDS" said Ijaz Shah.

SAPM health, Dr. Faisal Sultan briefed the participants on technical details of the therapy and its benefits. The meeting was attended by Secretary Narcotics Control Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, Secretary NH&RC Amir Ashraf Khawaja, representative of Anti Narcotics Force and senior officials of Ministry of Narcotics Control.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister AIDS Drugs Azad Jammu And Kashmir Criminals

Recent Stories

KP govt utilizes 100 pc funds allocated for FATA d ..

KP govt utilizes 100 pc funds allocated for FATA development: Senate body told

7 minutes ago
 Bulgarian Fishing Companies Request Declaration of ..

Bulgarian Fishing Companies Request Declaration of Emergency Due to Mine Danger ..

7 minutes ago
 Village theatre for creating awareness about famil ..

Village theatre for creating awareness about family planning

7 minutes ago
 President for producing IT professionals to fulfil ..

President for producing IT professionals to fulfill market needs

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner for strict implementation on Ramzan O ..

Commissioner for strict implementation on Ramzan Ordinance

11 minutes ago
 Russia-Ukraine Conflict Affects Seafaring in Suez ..

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Affects Seafaring in Suez Canal - Administration

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.