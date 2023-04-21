Opium poppy grown on 150 kanals destroyed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Teams of Narcotics Control Wing Excise Department and local police here on Friday destroyed opium poppies cultivated on about 150 kanals of land in remote areas of Swabi.

Conducting joint raids in these areas, excise officials and local police destroyed opium poppies in remote terrains of Gadoon including the hills of Mangalchai, Darorai, and Chennai.

Excise Intelligence Bureau, Swabi, and Mardan Police also participated in the joint operation.

Meanwhile, local elders also appreciated the efforts of the government to discourage the cultivation of opium and assured needed assistance.