UrduPoint.com

Opium Poppy Grown On 150 Kanals Destroyed

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Opium poppy grown on 150 kanals destroyed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Teams of Narcotics Control Wing Excise Department and local police here on Friday destroyed opium poppies cultivated on about 150 kanals of land in remote areas of Swabi.

Conducting joint raids in these areas, excise officials and local police destroyed opium poppies in remote terrains of Gadoon including the hills of Mangalchai, Darorai, and Chennai.

Excise Intelligence Bureau, Swabi, and Mardan Police also participated in the joint operation.

Meanwhile, local elders also appreciated the efforts of the government to discourage the cultivation of opium and assured needed assistance.

Related Topics

Police Chennai Mardan Swabi Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from hea ..

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from heads of Arab, Islamic states

58 minutes ago
 Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with he ..

Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with heritage-rooted activities

58 minutes ago
 Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being obse ..

Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being observed today

2 hours ago
 UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in chi ..

UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in childhood vaccines, with 44% drop ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zahe ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosque

2 hours ago
 Action on Climate and Trade initiative aims to hel ..

Action on Climate and Trade initiative aims to help developing countries meet c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.