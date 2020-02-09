Opp. fall to discrepancies over anti-govt protests: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Sunday that the opposition parties, talking high of protest demonstration against the government, could not forge unity even among them and fall to discrepancies while fighting mere for their skin-saving.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Provincial Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi and Provincial Minister for sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here at the Governor's House.

The meeting discussed political situation in Punjab, government affairs and other issues.

A candid policy was being formulated to do away with problems like price-hike, and the Federal and Punjab governments were taking practical steps for public welfare, he maintained.

He said: "People do not have trust in the opposition and the opposition parties do not believe in each other. The opposition do make plans as much they can against the government, they will not succeed on their agenda come what may." Today, people were well aware of the fact that opposition was fighting mere for their skin-saving and had nothing to do with their problems, he said and asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was advancing with a slogan of transparent and indiscriminate accountability, and transparent accountability process would continue till accountability of the last corrupt person and Pakistan would be made a corruption-free country.

He said: "The opposition's dream of mid-term elections is never going to be come true as the opposition parties are watching mere their own interests and not of the nation and the country.

" The opposition, making tall claims of anti-government protest demonstrations, was not united, adding that the present government will complete its constitutional tenure.

The governor said that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was getting stronger and stable while the opposition instead of resorting to protests and creating chaos must play their democratic role in and out of the parliament. The Punjab government was taking unprecedented measures in the education and health sector and working practically on projects of people uplift and prosperity, he mentioned.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that presently, Pakistan was faced with numerous challenges but the government was working with all sincerity and commitment that was why all problems would be resolved and Pakistan would stabilize economically.

Later on, a Christian community's delegation led by PTI MNA Shanila Roth also called on him.

On this occasion, he said that minorities were enjoying complete freedom in Pakistan and protection to their lives and properties was being ensured.

The governor said that no doubt, all minorities living in Pakistan were playing their activerole in strengthening Pakistan, while India was giving a very shameful treatment to its minoritycommunities due to which anti-human face of India was being exposed to the world.