Opp has no agenda but to get its corruption files closed: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said the opposition leaders' rallies had no agenda but to get their corruption cases files closed.

In a media statement here, he flayed negative politics of the opposition parties, saying that the nation had rejected the politics of chaos and anarchy.

He said that unfortunately, 11 opposition parties had made coronavirus their partner, and they were becoming the cause of spread of the virus speedily.

The chief minister said that on the one hand, the number of corona patients had been increasing in hospitals and death toll rising, and on the other hand, the opposition was only worried about completion of their negative agenda. The opposition was pushing the nation towards coronavirus just to protect their corruption, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the opposition should keep it in their mind that their rallies and public meetings would increase the number of coronavirus in the country but their desire to get an NRO [national reconciliation ordinance] would not be fulfilled.

Lawbreakers would face the legal proceedings, he warned.

Usman Buzdar asked how those who built the towers of corruption were holding a public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan. The gathering of looters and plunderers, at the sacred place of Minar-e-Pakistan, had no value, he added.

The opposition should know that people had discarded them, he asserted. He said that neither the opposition has any vision nor it cared about people. The government was taking initiatives for the welfare of people. Action would be taken according to the law over the public meeting, he said.

The CM said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would always be remember for its 'Corruption bachao and corona philao' [Save corruption, spread corona] agenda. The people were fully aware of negative politics of the PDM; therefore, its every public meeting was proving a failure. Defeat was, and will always be the faith/destiny of the PDM, he added.