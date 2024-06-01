OPP hosts its annual may dinner & fundraiser at University of Oxford

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Oxford Pakistan Programme (“OPP”) hosted its annual may dinner & fundraiser at the University of Oxford.

The dinner was attended by around 150 distinguished guests, including Malala Yousafzai, Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti, Aamir Ibrahim, Mohammed Khaishgi, Farouq Sheikh OBE, Professor Kamal Munir (Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the University of Cambridge), Farmida Bi CBE, Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, and Sarwar Khawaja.

Senior academics and administrators from within the University of Oxford were also in attendance, including Professor Stephen Blyth (Principal of LMH), Helen Mountfield KC (Principal of Mansfield College), Professor Jonathan Michie (Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford), Professor Petra Schleiter (Joint Head of the politics Department), Professor Paul Chaisty (Head of the Oxford school of Global and Area Studies), and Dr Samina Khan (Director of Undergraduate Admissions & Outreach), said a press release.

On this occasion, Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, commemorated the profound legacy of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, whose tenure at this historical college symbolises a bridge between past leadership and future aspirations.

Speaking to a distinguished audience, he emphasised the crucial role of education in democracy and societal advancement.

He stated that this dinner marks a significant milestone in our commitment to nurturing future leaders from Balochistan and in his address. On this note, the CM announced the inauguration of a new graduate scholarship aimed at empowering a deserving Balochistan student to pursue STEM subjects at Oxford. He articulated how this initiative not only addresses educational disparities but also enhances the linkage between local aspirations and global educational standards.

The chief minister was accompanied by Principal Secretary Imran Zarkoon Khan, an alumnus of Oxford, who initiated the setup of this scholarship. His deep connection to Oxford and dedication to advancing educational opportunities for Balochistan's youth played a crucial role in bringing this initiative to fruition.

He announced that the scholarship, supported by the OPP and its benefactors, stands as a tribute to the visionary leadership of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and continues under the guidance of her son, Bilawal Bhutto. It is designed as more than financial aid; it is a fundamental commitment to the educational transformation and empowerment of Balochistan’s youth.

He felicitated all contributors for their role in actualizing this transformative project, heralding it as a fundamental step towards educational equality and empowerment. The establishment of this scholarship marks a pivotal step toward educational equality and the empowerment of the next generation of leaders from Balochistan.

The OPP is the first academic initiative of its kind that is geared towards increasing the representation of Pakistani students and scholars at a leading global university. Since its establishment three years ago, it has become the single largest Pakistan-focused academic platform outside Pakistan. Conceived and developed by Pakistanis, it is a truly home-grown initiative that is going from strength to strength.

The OPP represents a pioneering effort to catalyse a range of Pakistan-focused initiatives at the University of Oxford. Spearheaded by Professor Adeel Malik (Associate Professor of Development Economics at Oxford), Dr Talha J. Pirzada (Lecturer in Material Science & Junior Research Fellow at Oxford), Haroon Zaman (Associate at Travers Smith LLP), and Minahil Saqib (Associate Director at Barclays), the OPP has two core objectives; i) to address the underrepresentation of Pakistani and British Pakistani students at Oxford; and ii) to raise the academic profile of Pakistan and Pakistan-related areas of interest amongst Oxford’s faculty.

Just before the dinner commenced, a significant annual strategic advisory board meeting took place at the Lady Margaret Hall. The meeting included a productive discussion on the future directions of the OPP, covering scholarship availability, accessibility measures and post-study employment opportunities for scholars.

The session was attended by prominent figures from the Pakistani and British Pakistani academic and business communities, in addition to the core OPP and LMH development teams. Discussions at the meeting focused on strategies for the OPP and explored potential collaborations amongst the attendees. Notably, on the announcement of the launch of an endowment model for OPP, Sarwar Khawaja announced his generous donation of £100,000 to initiate this endowment fund, which was met with enthusiastic approval.

The core team of the OPP initiated this year’s dinner by outlining the expansive vision and recent achievements of the OPP, emphasising the necessity to expand academic discussions about Pakistan beyond conventional narratives.

Dr Talha J. Pirzada, Professor Adeel Malik and Haroon Zaman each highlighted the crucial role of education and the significant impact of such financial support, discussing how the OPP serves as a link between educational ambitions, inspirations and actual outcomes.

They also highlighted how the OPP, now in its second year of granting scholarships, continues to support an impressive array of scholars. This year, 11 outstanding scholars spanning a wide range of disciplines have been beneficiaries of the OPP. Their fields of study include Education, Development Studies, Climate Change, Law, Music, Chemical Biology, Clinical Epidemiology, Medical Statistics and Computer Science.

Additionally, the OPP has provided numerous studentships to financially assist on-course Pakistani students at Oxford in need throughout the year. Together with its partners, the OPP’s scholars have received in excess of £460,000 in funding.

The OPP team also discussed its outreach efforts, the Allama Iqbal Lecture Series and the notable progress made by the OPP over the past year. Dr Pirzada also once again expressed his gratitude to Sarwar Khawaja for announcing his generous donation of £100,000 which marked the establishment of an OPP endowment fund.

Following the opening remarks, Minahil Saqib spoke about the empowerment of scholars and their communities through the programme, emphasising the broader influence of these scholarships beyond mere financial support. An engaging video presentation then highlighted the stories of OPP scholars, showcasing their varied backgrounds and impressive achievements.

The video demonstrated how their education at Oxford has been life-changing and focused on their future ambitions to utilise their experiences for broader benefit. Notably, Jabir Ali, the 2024 OPP Ali Tarin scholar from the small village of Kundal Khokhran in southern Jhang, Punjab, and the son of a modest farmer, delivered an emotive speech at this event.

He spoke extensively about how the scholarship has profoundly influenced his life and his community and indicated his plans to give back to such initiatives in the future.

Professor Stephen Blyth, the Principal of LMH, followed suit by offering a warm welcome to everyone while simultaneously highlighting the efforts of the OPP. He underscored the significance of LMH’s enduring relationship with Pakistan, noting distinguished alumnae such as Benazir Bhutto and Malala Yousafzai.

He further articulated the natural alignment between OPP’s goals and LMH's commitment to diversity, inclusion, and the empowerment of marginalised groups. Professor Blyth explained how LMH has actively supported and facilitated the initiatives under OPP since its inception and expressed his enthusiasm for its rapid progress over just a few years.

Following the dinner, the Principal expressed his gratitude to the OPP’s broad and varied community of donors, acknowledging their crucial support. In a special ceremony, he presented certificates to recognize their significant contributions.

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace prize laureate and a distinguished alumna of Lady Margaret Hall, reaffirmed her support for the OPP initiative, highlighting her personal involvement from its inception and her commitment to ensuring that all girls receive a full, quality education. She reflected on her role in establishing two scholarships that assist Pakistani female students in pursuing their academic goals at the University of Oxford, a step that promotes leadership and academic distinction.

Additionally, Ms Yousafzai announced the introduction of the OPP-facilitated Graduate Scholarship for Palestinian Students, part of the Refugee Academic Futures Programme at Oxford. She highlighted how this scholarship will help to break down the financial barriers that prevent Palestinian students from accessing Oxford's esteemed educational opportunities.

In launching this initiative, she drew attention to the plight of students in Gaza, where more than 80% of schools and all universities have been damaged or destroyed. She emphasised that this scholarship is one of many important signals that we can provide to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinian young people.

At the conclusion of the event, the OPP team expressed their gratitude to everyone who attended the dinner, acknowledging their support for the initiative. The evening was generously funded by Haruko, a leading platform for managing complex digital asset portfolios.

Haruko's co-founders, Dr Omer Suleman and Shamyl Malik, are dedicated advocates of OPP’s mission. The OPP has successfully established a robust network comprising top academics, policymakers, business leaders and professionals, all united in their commitment to support Pakistan’s educational development and to promote UK-Pakistan relationship. This network aims to foster talent and devise innovative solutions to address the developmental challenges facing Pakistan.