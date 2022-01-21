UrduPoint.com

Opp Lacks Courage To Listen To Govt, Says Hammad Azhar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2022 | 05:02 PM

Opp lacks courage to listen to govt, says Hammad Azhar

The Minister says they have heard hour long ‘Pakistan Studies’ lecture of the opposition.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2022) Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said that opposition parties did not have courage to listen to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Hammad Azhar said that they heard hour long ‘Pakistan Studies’ lecture of the opposition. He lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that it bankrupted the country and achieved only 5.4% growth.

He was addressing in the National Assembly on Friday. The Minister also warned that gas theft would not be tolerated.

Azhar said that Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited significantly reduced its system losses from 12.

5 percent to 8.5 percent over the last three years.

He stated that further improvement was needed for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, adding that the country’s gas reserves were depleting at the rate of nine percent annually.

The minister introduced before the house the Private Power and Infrastructure board Amendment Bill, 2022.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal responded to Hammad Azhar, saying that they were forced to listen to each and every ineligible minister of PTI government.

Ahsan Iqbal said those who could not even provide gas to the people were standing here talking about the country’s economic conditions.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gas Muslim From Government Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

ECC approves export of selected commodities to Afg ..

ECC approves export of selected commodities to Afghanistan

15 minutes ago
 Dacoit wanted to police in seven cases arrested by ..

Dacoit wanted to police in seven cases arrested by PHP

14 minutes ago
 Punjab talent hunt programme competitions schedule ..

Punjab talent hunt programme competitions schedule

14 minutes ago
 Wang Hao elected governor of China's Zhejiang

Wang Hao elected governor of China's Zhejiang

18 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka to play five T20 matches in Australia

Sri Lanka to play five T20 matches in Australia

18 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan, India to face each o ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan, India to face each other on Oct 23

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.