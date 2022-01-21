Opp lacks courage to listen to govt, says Hammad Azhar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Minister says they have heard hour long ‘Pakistan Studies’ lecture of the opposition.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2022) Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said that opposition parties did not have courage to listen to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Hammad Azhar said that they heard hour long ‘Pakistan Studies’ lecture of the opposition. He lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that it bankrupted the country and achieved only 5.4% growth.

He was addressing in the National Assembly on Friday. The Minister also warned that gas theft would not be tolerated.

Azhar said that Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited significantly reduced its system losses from 12.

5 percent to 8.5 percent over the last three years.

He stated that further improvement was needed for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, adding that the country’s gas reserves were depleting at the rate of nine percent annually.

The minister introduced before the house the Private Power and Infrastructure board Amendment Bill, 2022.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal responded to Hammad Azhar, saying that they were forced to listen to each and every ineligible minister of PTI government.

Ahsan Iqbal said those who could not even provide gas to the people were standing here talking about the country’s economic conditions.