Opp moves No-Trust-Motion against Punjab CM Buzdar

The reports say that the opposition has also submitted a requisition to summon the Punjab Assembly session in which the no-trust motion will be tabled.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2022) The opposition in the Punjab Assembly moved a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar, a local private tv reported on Monday.

The latest reports said that no-confidence against CM Usman Buzdar was submitted by a Members of Punjab Assembly (MPA) of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Under the law, the Punjab Chief Minister cannot dissolve the Punjab Assembly after No-Trust-Motion.

The Punjab Assembly speaker is bound to call an Assembly session within 14 days of filing the no-confidence motion against the Punjab Chief Minister.

Earlier on March 8, the opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan following the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) long march in Islamabad. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as many Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers had come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.