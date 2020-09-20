Opp parties deceived themselves through APC: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties deceived themselves through holding of the all parties conference (APC).

In a media statement on Sunday, he said that unemployed politicians should keep this in mind that the APCs could not ensure public acceptability. He said that serving people was the real politics which was the hallmark of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He mentioned that people of Pakistan have complete confidence in the bold and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The rejected elements had done nothing before and would not get anything in future as well he said and added that the APC of opposition parties would end in a fiasco. He said that the opposition parties have already been divided and would further split after APC.

He said that the opposition had once again proved that they only gathered for protecting their personal interests. He added opposition parties have totally ignored the national interest. He maintained those who looted the national exchequer cannot hoodwink the people through the drama of APC.

The CM said that people of Pakistan were well aware and recognized the ineligible and corrupt faces. The rejected elements cannot deceive the conscience people of Pakistan he said and added opposition parties were trying to create hurdles in the progress and prosperity of the country. He said that the negative role of the opposition was highly deplorable. He said that Pakistan cannot afford any more chaos. The drama of APC would also be failed like past, he added.