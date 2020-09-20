UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opp Parties Deceived Themselves Through APC: Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

Opp parties deceived themselves through APC: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties deceived themselves through holding of the all parties conference (APC).

In a media statement on Sunday, he said that unemployed politicians should keep this in mind that the APCs could not ensure public acceptability. He said that serving people was the real politics which was the hallmark of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He mentioned that people of Pakistan have complete confidence in the bold and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The rejected elements had done nothing before and would not get anything in future as well he said and added that the APC of opposition parties would end in a fiasco. He said that the opposition parties have already been divided and would further split after APC.

He said that the opposition had once again proved that they only gathered for protecting their personal interests. He added opposition parties have totally ignored the national interest. He maintained those who looted the national exchequer cannot hoodwink the people through the drama of APC.

The CM said that people of Pakistan were well aware and recognized the ineligible and corrupt faces. The rejected elements cannot deceive the conscience people of Pakistan he said and added opposition parties were trying to create hurdles in the progress and prosperity of the country. He said that the negative role of the opposition was highly deplorable. He said that Pakistan cannot afford any more chaos. The drama of APC would also be failed like past, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab APC Split Progress Sunday Media All Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

1 hour ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, ..

2 hours ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.