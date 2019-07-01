Opp parties not sincere with each other: Usman Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties are not sincere with each other, adding that their unnatural alliance will soon come to its logical end.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the opposition, which was bent upon spreading anarchy and chaos, was itself facing disintegration, and after the failure of the all parties conference (APC), its credibility had eroded altogether.

The attitude of the opposition, inside and outside the parliament, was undemocratic and those who remained in power for decades totally ignored basic necessities of life for the people. The disappointment-spreading past rulers did nothing in their tenures as roads, bridges, and buildings were their only priorities. On the other side, the incumbent government had focused on human development, instead of wasting resources on self-projection schemes, he added.