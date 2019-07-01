UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opp Parties Not Sincere With Each Other: Usman Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:49 PM

Opp parties not sincere with each other: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties are not sincere with each other, adding that their unnatural alliance will soon come to its logical end

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties are not sincere with each other, adding that their unnatural alliance will soon come to its logical end.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the opposition, which was bent upon spreading anarchy and chaos, was itself facing disintegration, and after the failure of the all parties conference (APC), its credibility had eroded altogether.

The attitude of the opposition, inside and outside the parliament, was undemocratic and those who remained in power for decades totally ignored basic necessities of life for the people. The disappointment-spreading past rulers did nothing in their tenures as roads, bridges, and buildings were their only priorities. On the other side, the incumbent government had focused on human development, instead of wasting resources on self-projection schemes, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab APC Parliament Alliance All Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Gen Bajwa’s concern over economic situation laud ..

3 minutes ago

Iraqi Oil Minister Says Not Worried Strait of Horm ..

41 seconds ago

16 factories sealed for causing pollution

45 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Swat holds Khuli Katchehry

46 seconds ago

Pak women bridge team wins gold medal in Jordan

48 seconds ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry asks busin ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.