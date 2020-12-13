UrduPoint.com
Opp Plan To Tender Resignations Only A Political Stunt: Dr Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Opp plan to tender resignations only a political stunt: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed the opposition plan to tender resignations from assemblies only a political stunt.

Talking to the media after visiting Mayo Hospital here on Sunday, she said that nobody could impose the 'royal family' stance on masses through creating chaos or making the national institutions controversial.

She said, "Minar-e-Pakistan is a symbol of country's stability and those trying to create instability will badly fail." She said that the so-called Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wanted to destabilise the country, adding that they could not digest the achievements of the incumbent government which had been achieved under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous said that she visited Mayo Hospital to review provision of health facilities to the coronavirus patients. She said it was crucial to make collective efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SACM said that those who stay in five star hotels and drink imported water could not feel or understand the problems of a common man.

She said that the main purpose of the opposition parties was to get relief through blackmailing and negative politics, but they would get no relief from anywhere.

The government was determined to eliminate corruption at all costs to make Pakistan prosperous and stable, she added.

