Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan

The reports say the MNAs of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and others signed.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2022) Opposition parties prepared the draft of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, a local private tv reported on Thursday.

The motion carried signature of over 80 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

According to the draft, the country was in a state of economic crisis and there was no road map to get the country out of this. It also said that country was witnessing political instability and uncertainty while the government failed at foreign policy front.

The draft said that the leader of the house was lost the confidence of the majority of the members.

Besides it, the opposition also moved a requisition to convene an assembly session and Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif’s chamber was also alerted as the no-confidence motion as well as requisition could be submitted any time.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had said earlier that the next two to three days were quite important.

The PDM chief said that the opposition leaders completed their homework and the next two to three days were quite important. He said that the next 48 hours were important.

He said, “I am saying with 100% certainty that this time victory of the no-confidence motion is certain,”.