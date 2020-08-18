UrduPoint.com
Opponents Acknowledge PM Imran An Honest, Righteous: Vawda

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 11:32 PM

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the opponents had also acknowledged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was an 'honest and righteous' person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the opponents had also acknowledged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was an 'honest and righteous' person.

The prime minister was working day and night to bring progress and stability in all the sectors to change living standard of the common man, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Imran Khan had a clear stance from day one against corruption and corrupt mafia that they should be wiped out from the country to bring development and prosperity here.

He said no major corruption scandal was surfaced during two years of ongoing tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and it was determined to take action against responsible involved in corruption and money laundering.

He said the PTI government was effectively working to alleviate the inflation and resolve other crisis being confronting by the country soon.

