Opponents Being Victimized Politically In Sindh: Haleem

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Leader of Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Monday said there was dictatorship in Sindh and opponents were being victimized politically.

Addressing the media outside the Central Jail Karachi after attending the hearing of a case in the anti-terrorism court, he said the Sindh government had made the opposition leader in provincial assembly a "political terrorist" and he had to attend hearings in various courts from time to time.

"We believe in justice and have confidence in judicial system and judiciary," he said adding he would face all bogus cases and would be acquitted as innocent.

He termed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Murad Ali Shah and accomplices as "financial terrorists" who had plundered the resources and destroyed the province.

Haleem said due to their corruption, the situation had worsened to such an extent that the people had left no other option but attempting the suicides in dismay.

He said the opposition alliance PDM had turned into just DM - diesel movement. - as Fazl ur Rehman's tall claims had vanished away and now they were talking the road march.

"Earlier, there were 11 persons in the PDM and now out of them just two are left but they are counting them eleven," he added.

Commenting on PDM's Karachi show, he said Nawaz Shrif had become an embarrassing personality due to his anti-state narrative.

He said Nawaz used to speak against armed forces and other institutions of the state when he was in Pakistan and now he was doing the same job from London.

He accused that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, apparently, had adopted the RSS narrative.

Haleem raised a questioned on Shehbaz Sharif's performance and asked what his party had done so far for Karachi.

Criticizing Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for holding an open kachehri in a closed air conditioned hall, attended by police and other government officials.

He warned the Sindh chief minister that if he went in public, he would be welcomed with rotten eggs.

He said the Sindh government had gifted Karachi nothing except gang war, problems and miseries and it was answerable to public.

Haleem said, "We are genuine representatives of Karachi and we will make defected, infected and rejected leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party accountable for their wrongdoings and corruption." The Federal government issued Sindh's share under national financial commission award but it showed reluctancy and did not convene meeting of the provincial finance commission.

He asked the Sindh chief minister to apprise the masses that where the billions of rupees were gone out of Rs8,900 billion received by the provincial government during previous financial year.

He proudly said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led federal government had presented their three-year performance and asked Murad Ali Shah to share the provincial government's performance.

In his government, the heaps of garbage were scattered in Karachi and water was being supplied through tankers instead of taps, he added.

He said schools were closed in Sindh in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic but political gatherings and rallies were being arranged unabatedly.

Haleem said prisons in Sindh had deteriorated due to political interference while jail staff was not getting promotion and other facilities. Soon very important persons in a large number were going to jail and the system in prisons would improve itself, he concluded.

