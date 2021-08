Opponents carrying out negative campaigning against me: SAPM Arbab Ghulam Rahim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Dr. Arbab Ghulam Raheem Tuesday said opponents are campaigning against him on social media because they are afraid of his appointment as SAPM.

Talking to media he said "They are doing propaganda by circulating years-old video and pretending that I had slapped a journalist which is totally wrong. The incident occurred during my tenure as CM Sindh when I paid surprise visit to Sindh Secretariat. The person in the video was personnel responsible for indiscipline at Secretariat not a journalist.

Later I realized my mistake and sought an apology from him." SAPM added that opponents were trying to damage his reputation by misleading people with such propaganda.

Earlier, Mir Sajjad Ali Khan Talpur and Mir Ali Haider Talpur, son and grandson of former Sindh Chief Minister Mir Aijaz Ali Khan Talpur met SAPM on Sindh Affairs Dr. Arbab Ghulam Raheem at his residence and assured him to soon join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Mir Sajjad Ali Khan Talpur and his aides would announce their joining in a ceremony at Tando Muhammad Khan.