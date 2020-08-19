Opponents' conspiracies to never succeed: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that conspiracies being hatched by the opponents would never be successful.

He regretted that the opponents wanted to halt the journey of progress by indulging into negative politics.

He underscored that the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was setting right shortcomings and follies committed by the past governments.

Usman Buzdar highlighted that no corruption scandal came to surface during the past two years tenure of PTI government which duly went to its credit.

The Chief Minister said that he neither committed any wrongdoing nor would allow anyone to do so. He pledged the PTI government would continue to tread on its journey to render public service without caring for any criticism.