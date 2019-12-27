UrduPoint.com
Opponents Make Plan To Fail Baluchistan Govt: Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:37 PM

Opponents make plan to fail Baluchistan govt: Sources

JUI-F and BNP speed up back door contacts with BA Speaker Bizenjo who is already annoyed with his party’s policies in Baluchistan.

Quetta: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2019) In latest development regarding opposition parties’ tactics against the ruling PTI, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) and Balochistan National Party (BNP) both designed a plan to fail Balochistan government here on Friday.

According to the sources, both JUI-F and BNP contacted Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and shared their plan to fail Balochistan government.

“Both parties have speeded up their back door contacts with Abdul Quddus Bizenjo to fail Balochistan party,” the sources said while seeking anonymity. They said that the PTI leaders were also angry with Balochistan Chief Minister for snatching ministries from them.

It may be mentioned here that Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizengo has openly come against his own party and recently said that Jam Kamal is a good human being but is not good chief minister.

He said the people were disappointed with the party due to poor performance and they would not let anyone destroy the party, vowing that the party would be strengthened. He also refuted reports that he was running campaign against the government in connivance with the opposition parties, saying that it was their party’s manifesto that they would not let anyone destroy it.

“I was silent for last more than a year but there is no improvement in governance,” said Bizenjo. “The party was made to provide relief to the general public but the situation on ground is getting worst by every passing day,”.

