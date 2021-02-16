UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opponents Of Open Ballot Want Continuation Of Corrupt System: Shibli Faraz

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:37 PM

Opponents of open ballot want continuation of corrupt system: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the opponents of open ballot in Senate elections want continuation of corrupt system against whom Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared a war

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the opponents of open ballot in Senate elections want continuation of corrupt system against whom Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared a war.

In a tweet, he said that the country was standing at an important point of parliamentary history. He said now a decision has to be taken whether the public representatives come to the parliament on the basis of merit and capability or selling and purchase of votes.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Senate Prime Minister Parliament Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Voting for by-polls on SA two constituencies, PB b ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Envoy for Syria Says Activation of IS Cel ..

32 seconds ago

History-making qualifier Karatsev reaches Australi ..

33 seconds ago

India beat England by 317 runs to level Test serie ..

35 seconds ago

OAS urges 'transparency' as Ecuador conducts elect ..

36 seconds ago

Malaysia to Begin COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign on ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.