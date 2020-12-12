UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opponents’ Protests Will Not Affect The Govt, Says Sheikh Rasheed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:53 AM

Opponents’ protests will not affect the govt, says Sheikh Rasheed

The newly appointed interior minister says that the political opponents can fulfill their desires by just holding their rallies and protests.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 12nd, 2020) Newly appointed Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that protests by the political opponents would not affect the government .

Sheikh Rasheed said that the opponent could fulfill their desires by just holding rallies.

Addressing a press conference after assuming the charge, the Interior Minister aid that there was no bar on opposition to hold gathering in Lahore.

He said these people would fail to create anarchy in the country as they thought to do.

The minister stated that the opposition parties wanted to get rid of their cases by pressuring government, pointing out that PM Imran Khan became popular from Minar-e-Pakistan rally but the PDM would become unpopular.

“I know my responsibilities and I have not been given any task,” said Sheikh Rasheed, adding that there would be good news for Imran Khan after December 13 and if there was current opposition then Imran Khan will also win the next election.

He vowed to introduce modern border management system, provide passport facilities to the poor and bring improvement in the matters of immigration.

He also said Prime Minister Imran Khan would succeed in its mission to steer the country out of all challenges. Rule of law and constitution would be ensured in the country and they were committed to fight money laundering, he added.

Related Topics

Election Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Poor Interior Minister Money December Border All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PM to address Climate Ambition Summit 2020 today

42 minutes ago

Pakistan records 71 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

49 minutes ago

SBAPC will focus on emerging opportunities for Ind ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 December 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.