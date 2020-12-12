Opponents’ protests will not affect the govt, says Sheikh Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

The newly appointed interior minister says that the political opponents can fulfill their desires by just holding their rallies and protests.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 12nd, 2020) Newly appointed Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that protests by the political opponents would not affect the government .

Sheikh Rasheed said that the opponent could fulfill their desires by just holding rallies.

Addressing a press conference after assuming the charge, the Interior Minister aid that there was no bar on opposition to hold gathering in Lahore.

He said these people would fail to create anarchy in the country as they thought to do.

The minister stated that the opposition parties wanted to get rid of their cases by pressuring government, pointing out that PM Imran Khan became popular from Minar-e-Pakistan rally but the PDM would become unpopular.

“I know my responsibilities and I have not been given any task,” said Sheikh Rasheed, adding that there would be good news for Imran Khan after December 13 and if there was current opposition then Imran Khan will also win the next election.

He vowed to introduce modern border management system, provide passport facilities to the poor and bring improvement in the matters of immigration.

He also said Prime Minister Imran Khan would succeed in its mission to steer the country out of all challenges. Rule of law and constitution would be ensured in the country and they were committed to fight money laundering, he added.