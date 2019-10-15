UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opportunists Threatened By PTI's Efforts, Country's Development : Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 07:25 PM

Opportunists threatened by PTI's efforts, country's development : Minister

The opportunists who completely failed in politics were feeling threatened with the efforts of the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the development of the country

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The opportunists who completely failed in politics were feeling threatened with the efforts of the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the development of the country.

The minister for Labor and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Niazi talking to different delegations here on Tuesday said that protesters should avoid illogical protests in better interest of the country.

He said that previous governments did not delivered as per the expectations of the nation that was why they were out from the power and facing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) proceedings.

The masses were also aware of the efforts of opponents which had been made for the country while ignoring their point of view, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts to strengthen the country's economy and soon country will move forward on the path of success.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Threatened All From Government

Recent Stories

NAB-KP arrest Khalid Khan involved in Rs 49.07 mln ..

1 minute ago

Eastern Libyan Administration Plans to Send Delega ..

1 minute ago

IS Terror Group Develops Disinformation Methods to ..

1 minute ago

Going green, trade war challenge world auto indust ..

1 minute ago

Youth real asset of Pakistan: Sports Board Punjab ..

9 minutes ago

IMF cuts eurozone growth outlook as Germany lags

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.