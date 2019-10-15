The opportunists who completely failed in politics were feeling threatened with the efforts of the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the development of the country

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The opportunists who completely failed in politics were feeling threatened with the efforts of the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf ( PTI government for the development of the country.

The minister for Labor and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Niazi talking to different delegations here on Tuesday said that protesters should avoid illogical protests in better interest of the country.

He said that previous governments did not delivered as per the expectations of the nation that was why they were out from the power and facing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) proceedings.

The masses were also aware of the efforts of opponents which had been made for the country while ignoring their point of view, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all out efforts to strengthen the country's economy and soon country will move forward on the path of success.