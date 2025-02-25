Open Menu

Opportunities & Challenges For Youth In The Digital Age, Session Held

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 11:27 PM

Opportunities & Challenges for Youth in the Digital Age, Session held

A session titled "Opportunities and Challenges for Youth in the Digital Age" was held at the Sukkur IBA University auditorium as part of the Pakistan Literature Festival 2025, Sukkur Chapter II here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A session titled "Opportunities and Challenges for Youth in the Digital Age" was held at the Sukkur IBA University auditorium as part of the Pakistan Literature Festival 2025, Sukkur Chapter II here on Tuesday.

The session featured Wahida Mahesar, who highlighted various aspects of the digital age, including modern technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and job opportunities.

Mahesar divided the topic into two parts: "opportunities" and "challenges". She emphasized that it is impossible to move backwards in the digital age, and therefore, it is essential to move forward.

She noted that today's youth are aware of technology and cited examples of how radio, television, and printing industries have evolved over time.

Mahesar stressed the importance of embracing automation rather than fearing it, as change is a constant reality.

She advised the youth to acquire new skills, including internet literacy, ethical hacking, social media creation, robot operation, virtual surgery, e-sports, and environmental management.

She highlighted the challenges faced by the youth, including the lack of modern skills and soft skills training, limited resources, the need for policy formulation, and inadequate infrastructure, such as internet and electricity.

The session concluded with Mahesar advising the youth to prepare themselves according to the demands of the modern era to pave the way for new opportunities.

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public s ..

Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public service delivery; RPO

2 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges moratorium, abolition of dea ..

UN rights chief urges moratorium, abolition of death penalty amid 'substantial i ..

2 minutes ago
 Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary aff ..

Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary affairs held

2 minutes ago
 'Matter of survival': Nations spar over nature fun ..

'Matter of survival': Nations spar over nature funding at UN talks

2 minutes ago
 Entrepreneurship Fair-2025 held at FJWU

Entrepreneurship Fair-2025 held at FJWU

2 minutes ago
 Opportunities & Challenges for Youth in the Digita ..

Opportunities & Challenges for Youth in the Digital Age, Session held

2 minutes ago
Stocks slide as US consumer confidence tumbles, te ..

Stocks slide as US consumer confidence tumbles, tech slumps

15 minutes ago
 Rabbani seeks regional languages as national langu ..

Rabbani seeks regional languages as national languages

15 minutes ago
 Sindh CM directs to complete Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridg ..

Sindh CM directs to complete Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge within three months

15 minutes ago
 FIA arrests two human traffickers

FIA arrests two human traffickers

11 minutes ago
 Punjab govt strengthens commitment to human rights ..

Punjab govt strengthens commitment to human rights, inter-faith harmony

11 minutes ago
 Sargodha industry playing great role in national d ..

Sargodha industry playing great role in national development: Farukh Amil

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan