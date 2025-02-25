Opportunities & Challenges For Youth In The Digital Age, Session Held
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 11:27 PM
A session titled "Opportunities and Challenges for Youth in the Digital Age" was held at the Sukkur IBA University auditorium as part of the Pakistan Literature Festival 2025, Sukkur Chapter II here on Tuesday
The session featured Wahida Mahesar, who highlighted various aspects of the digital age, including modern technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and job opportunities.
Mahesar divided the topic into two parts: "opportunities" and "challenges". She emphasized that it is impossible to move backwards in the digital age, and therefore, it is essential to move forward.
She noted that today's youth are aware of technology and cited examples of how radio, television, and printing industries have evolved over time.
Mahesar stressed the importance of embracing automation rather than fearing it, as change is a constant reality.
She advised the youth to acquire new skills, including internet literacy, ethical hacking, social media creation, robot operation, virtual surgery, e-sports, and environmental management.
She highlighted the challenges faced by the youth, including the lack of modern skills and soft skills training, limited resources, the need for policy formulation, and inadequate infrastructure, such as internet and electricity.
The session concluded with Mahesar advising the youth to prepare themselves according to the demands of the modern era to pave the way for new opportunities.
