Opportunities For Student Maintain Their Level: Minister

Published December 25, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Finance Minister for Balochistan, Amjad Rashid on Sunday said that the youth are being made self-reliant through various training programs.

According to ptv news, the provincial minister said that we are working for students especially female students to give opportunities for jobs that they can maintain their level.

“Annually, approximately ten to twelve thousand students got degrees every year in Balochistan, yet the region lacks sufficient industries or platforms to offer adequate public sector employment opportunities for these graduates”, he added.

Despite the continuous increase in the number of degree holders, employment prospects remain notably low.

