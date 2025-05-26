Opportunities for Youth: Pakistan Navy holds recruitment test at Kotri Degree College

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Pakistan Navy Selection Center Hyderabad conducted a recruitment test for positions of sailors and various other departments within the Navy.

According to a statement issued by the district information office on Monday, the Pakistan Navy Selection Center Hyderabad organized a recruitment test for youth at Government Alibaba Boys Degree College Kotri for sailors and various other positions within the Navy.

On this occasion, the original educational certificates of candidates were checked and the test was conducted in accordance with the official advertisement.

The event was held under the supervision of Pakistan Navy Commander Asif Raza and Lieutenant Imran Khalid. Those who successfully passed the test will be contacted soon and recruited in the Pakistan Navy. The entire testing process was carried out with complete transparency.

Additionally, the administration of Government Alibaba Boys Degree College and personnel from Jamshoro Police were also present on the occasion.