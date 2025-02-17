Opportunities providing to youth to move forward in aviation, technical fields: CM Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that all possible opportunities are being provided to Balochistan youth to move forward in aviation and other technical fields

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that all possible opportunities are being provided to Balochistan youth to move forward in aviation and other technical fields.

He said that promotion of aviation in Balochistan would open new doors of development and more opportunities could be available to locally skilled people.

He shared these views while talking to members of the provincial assembly, senior officials and various personalities including DG Aviation Wing Captain Ali Azad, Intern pilots, former caretaker provincial minister Yahya Khan Nasir, Hayatullah Ghilzai and member of the National Assembly Malik Shah Gorgaij called on him at the Chief Minister's Secretariat here.

During the meetings, various issues were discussed including the development of the province, improvement in the aviation sector, public welfare and other matters of mutual interest.

Talking to the Intern pilots, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that youth of Balochistan are providing all opportunities to move forward in aviation and other technical fields.

Former caretaker provincial ministers Yahya Khan Nasir and Hayatullah Ghilzai also met the Chief Minister and discussed various issues.

During this time, the political and social situation of the province, public issues and development measures were discussed.

The Chief Minister said on this occasion that the government of Balochistan is taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people and the development projects of the province are being implemented rapidly.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Malik Shah Gorgaij also met the Chief Minister of Balochistan and discussed the overall development of the province, public issues and other important issues.

The Chief Minister said that the uniform development of all districts of Balochistan is the top priority of the government and coordinated steps are being taken to provide basic facilities to the people.

The CM reiterated the commitment that all possible steps are being taken for the development of the province and public welfare and effective strategies have been adopted for improvement in all sectors.