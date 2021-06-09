UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Opposing Electoral Reforms Supporting Rigging'; Says Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

'Opposing electoral reforms supporting rigging'; says Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that adamant rejection by the opposition parties to support electoral reforms tantamount to assisting election rigging in the country.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that adamant rejection by the opposition parties to support electoral reforms tantamount to assisting election rigging in the country.

During a meeting with Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) believes reforms were vital to transparent electoral system in the country but the opposition by the democratic forces was incomprehensible, adding that the opposition parties should support government initiative for the good of democracy.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed political and administrative matters during the meeting.

Sarwar, during the meeting, said the government believes in transparency and merit and will continue to implement it across various sectors, adding that electoral reforms is a step towards fair and transparent elections.

The Governor Punjab said the government will ensure the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis, adding that the overseas Pakistanis have played a significant role in the country's development over the years.

"The government is introducing reforms in all sectors including the agriculture, and these are being duly acknowledged by all stakeholders", he said, adding the country is moving in the right direction.

The Governor Punjab said the opposition is trying to mislead the nation through negative propaganda as it can not digest economic growth, adding that the public has rejected opposition's narrative and they stand by the government. He said the anti-Pakistan political alliance of the opposition parties has met its natural end.

Sarwar said the government will complete his constitutional term of five years, urging the political opponents to wait patiently for the next general elections in 2023.

He said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has put up effective strategy to contain spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and Pakistan has achieved the milestone of inoculating 10 million COVID-19 vaccination, adding that the public must continue following coronavirus SOPs.

On Islamophobia, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged true representative of the Muslim world on Islamophobia, adding that the world must join hands to defeat it.

Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said protests and threats of the opposition do not pose any threat to the government as 220 million Pakistanis have reposed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Governor Punjab Democracy Vote Agriculture Abdul Aleem Khan Alliance Muslim All Government Merit Packaging Limited Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Albanian Prime Minister Calls on Parliament to Dis ..

3 minutes ago

Recovery from COVID-19 pandemic requires significa ..

16 minutes ago

Germany ready to broker Moscow-Kiev gas transit de ..

3 minutes ago

UK Records 7,540 New COVID-19 Cases - Department o ..

6 minutes ago

Mubadala joins EIG-led consortium to acquire 49% s ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Making Effort to Prevent Further Degradatio ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.