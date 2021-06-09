'Opposing electoral reforms supporting rigging'; says Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that adamant rejection by the opposition parties to support electoral reforms tantamount to assisting election rigging in the country.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that adamant rejection by the opposition parties to support electoral reforms tantamount to assisting election rigging in the country.

During a meeting with Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) believes reforms were vital to transparent electoral system in the country but the opposition by the democratic forces was incomprehensible, adding that the opposition parties should support government initiative for the good of democracy.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed political and administrative matters during the meeting.

Sarwar, during the meeting, said the government believes in transparency and merit and will continue to implement it across various sectors, adding that electoral reforms is a step towards fair and transparent elections.

The Governor Punjab said the government will ensure the right to vote to the overseas Pakistanis, adding that the overseas Pakistanis have played a significant role in the country's development over the years.

"The government is introducing reforms in all sectors including the agriculture, and these are being duly acknowledged by all stakeholders", he said, adding the country is moving in the right direction.

The Governor Punjab said the opposition is trying to mislead the nation through negative propaganda as it can not digest economic growth, adding that the public has rejected opposition's narrative and they stand by the government. He said the anti-Pakistan political alliance of the opposition parties has met its natural end.

Sarwar said the government will complete his constitutional term of five years, urging the political opponents to wait patiently for the next general elections in 2023.

He said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has put up effective strategy to contain spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and Pakistan has achieved the milestone of inoculating 10 million COVID-19 vaccination, adding that the public must continue following coronavirus SOPs.

On Islamophobia, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged true representative of the Muslim world on Islamophobia, adding that the world must join hands to defeat it.

Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said protests and threats of the opposition do not pose any threat to the government as 220 million Pakistanis have reposed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.