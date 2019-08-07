UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposing Tax Measures Against National Interests: Business Leader

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:28 PM

Opposing tax measures against national interests: Business leader

The business community is resisting tax measures which amount to playing with the fate of the country, a business leader said Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th August, 2019) The business community is resisting tax measures which amount to playing with the fate of the country, a business leader said Wednesday.The retail sector is almost 20 percent of the GDP while tax collected from this sector is insignificant which must be improved to ensure national development, said, Shahid Rasheed Butt former President ICCI.The unprecedented profits of the business community are not as important as the national interests, therefore, the businessmen should also brace for sacrifice, he said.Shahid Rasheed Butt said that some of the business leaders keep their interests above the national interests which is unpatriotic and intolerable.

He said that tax collection in July fell short of the target by Rs14 billion while resistance by the business community will result in unmet targets pushing the government to squeeze existing taxpayers and increase sales tax which will hit masses.The government may opt for introducing a mini-budget which will take a toll on the masses and the only way to avoid such a desperate move is that trading community should discharge their national obligation by paying taxes.

Related Topics

Business May July From Government Billion

Recent Stories

PCB to revamp national coaching set-up

8 minutes ago

Emergency Meeting of the OIC contact Group on Jamm ..

14 minutes ago

Between 1987 and 2017, there has been a 27% declin ..

14 minutes ago

Evidence of 'Herculean' parrot found in New Zealan ..

4 minutes ago

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Economic Development Ministry Expects Annu ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.