UrduPoint.com

Opposition, A Group Of Defeated Mindset : Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Opposition, a group of defeated mindset : Farrukh Habib

Minister of Sate for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday termed the opposition as a group of defeated mindset as they were realizing their defeat on 'No confidence motion' against the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister of Sate for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday termed the opposition as a group of defeated mindset as they were realizing their defeat on 'No confidence motion' against the government.

The opposition would face defeat in the parliament regarding the 'No confidence move' as it was always failed at every front against the treasury benches, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said the opposition leadership was a group of public money looters and they were trying to create unrest in the country for gaining their personal goals, adding the opposition was trying to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government but it would not succeed in that regard.

The minister said all the allied political parties were fully in contact with the government and they would support Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Farrukh Habib said the national institutions were strengthened and they were performing their duties as the recent incident of destroying the Indian missile was the ample proof in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan should take stern action against the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leadership for bringing private armed force in the capital of the country and entered in the Federal lodges without permission.

He said Nawaz Sharif went abroad by the permission of the courts on the basis of medical grounds but when he reached in London, he started to criticize the courts and the national institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) London Money All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Battleground Ukraine: Day 16 of Russia's invasion

Battleground Ukraine: Day 16 of Russia's invasion

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Bar Council declared Inderjeet Lohano, Khali ..

Sindh Bar Council declared Inderjeet Lohano, Khalil -ur-Rehman as winner in SHCB ..

4 minutes ago
 Director General HDA dismissed 3 officials of WASA ..

Director General HDA dismissed 3 officials of WASA

4 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain regrets opposition's mum ov ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain regrets opposition's mum over modern jets' induction into ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden warns Russia on chemical weapons, vows no WW ..

Biden warns Russia on chemical weapons, vows no WWIII

4 minutes ago
 'Get the hell out': Wave of anti-Russian sentiment ..

'Get the hell out': Wave of anti-Russian sentiment in Europe

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>