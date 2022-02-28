UrduPoint.com

Opposition, A Group Of Politically Panicked People: Ali Nawaz

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Opposition, a group of politically panicked people: Ali Nawaz

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said that the opposition was a group of politically panicked people as they were trying to create hurdles in smooth functioning of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said that the opposition was a group of politically panicked people as they were trying to create hurdles in smooth functioning of the government.

Talking to private news channel, he said the government was not afraid of any move from the opposition parties.

The SAPM said despite the world was facing inflation due to COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced relief package by declining prices of petroleum products and electricity as he wanted to provide relief to the people.

Ali Awan said the opposition would not succeed to topple the incumbent government as they had always failed at every forum against it.

He said the prime minister was only political figure in the country who could resolve all the problems amicably.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Electricity Capital Development Authority All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Balochistan reports 19 more positive for corona

Balochistan reports 19 more positive for corona

43 seconds ago
 Special Secy reviews anti-polio campaign

Special Secy reviews anti-polio campaign

45 seconds ago
 Kite flying violated despite ban

Kite flying violated despite ban

46 seconds ago
 DIG and Commissioner Hazara visit various areas of ..

DIG and Commissioner Hazara visit various areas of Abbottabad city

47 seconds ago
 Kazakhstani envoy for exchanging trade delegations ..

Kazakhstani envoy for exchanging trade delegations to boost bilateral trade

49 seconds ago
 Construction of Shabirabad Johar Road started: Adm ..

Construction of Shabirabad Johar Road started: Administrator

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>