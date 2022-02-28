Opposition, a group of politically panicked people: Ali Nawaz

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said that the opposition was a group of politically panicked people as they were trying to create hurdles in smooth functioning of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan on Monday said that the opposition was a group of politically panicked people as they were trying to create hurdles in smooth functioning of the government.

Talking to private news channel, he said the government was not afraid of any move from the opposition parties.

The SAPM said despite the world was facing inflation due to COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced relief package by declining prices of petroleum products and electricity as he wanted to provide relief to the people.

Ali Awan said the opposition would not succeed to topple the incumbent government as they had always failed at every forum against it.

He said the prime minister was only political figure in the country who could resolve all the problems amicably.