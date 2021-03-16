UrduPoint.com
Opposition Achieves Nothing But Failure After Failures: Asad Umar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 10:11 PM

Opposition achieves nothing but failure after failures: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that the differences of opposition alliance had openly surfaced proving that they had no political vision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that the differences of opposition alliance had openly surfaced proving that they had no political vision.

In his tweet, he pointed out that the opposition had neither national vision, nor any standpoint but they all were endeavoring to defend only their personal interests.

"They (Pakistan Democratic Alliance) have not achieved anything but failure after failures," he added.

