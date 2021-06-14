UrduPoint.com
Opposition Adopted Undemocratic Behaviour During Budget Speech: CM

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:47 PM

Opposition adopted undemocratic behaviour during budget speech: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the opposition adopted an undemocratic and non-parliamentary behaviour during the budget speech on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the opposition adopted an undemocratic and non-parliamentary behaviour during the budget speech on Monday. The opposition violated parliamentary norms and its behaviour was irresponsible, he added.

The opposition was busy in the politics of non-issue, he said adding it was improper for the opposition to obstruct the budget speech as people had been given substantial relief in the budget.

It was not jugglery of words like the past as public welfare had been fully focused and a colossal 66 per cent increase had been made in the development budget.

A new era of development would start in Punjab and no better budget could be presentedin the prevailing circumstances, concluded the CM.

More Stories From Pakistan

