Opposition Afraid Of Govt 's Performance: Minister Of State For Climate Change Zartaj Gul

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 01:17 PM

Opposition afraid of govt 's performance: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Thursday while hailing the performance of the government said opposition was afraid of government's remarkable performance as it had won the hearts of the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Thursday while hailing the performance of the government said opposition was afraid of government's remarkable performance as it had won the hearts of the nation.

Talking to a private news channel she said opposition has nothing against the government despite making noise over petty matters.

This undemocratic non-serious behavior was just creating hurdles to resolve national issues, she opined.

"The elements who are involved in corruption, trying to halt the accountability process but is not possible as Prime Minister Imran Khan has zero tolerance against corruption rather he is determined to bring looted money back to the country", she added.

The minister said opposition knew that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was matchless as its all initiatives spoke aloud.

"No government could achieve success without a proper road map", she said adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan always emphasized on the significance of accountability of the institutions and public representatives.

Replying to a question she said in past regimes the leaders were least concerned about the climate and were hardly noticed the challenge of climate change, but this government has set a goal to plant number of trees across the country to ensure safe environment for future generations.

She said opposition must remember that PTI was determined to carry out accountability process against the looters and plunderers across the board.

