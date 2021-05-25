UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Afraid Of Govt's Economic Policies: Vawda

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

Opposition afraid of govt's economic policies: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator, Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said the opposition parties were scared from the government's prudent economic policies.

The country, despite of COVID-19 challenges, was achieving economic milestone under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government was providing relief to the common man through welfare and uplift programmes, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said several world countries had appreciated and lauded the economic policies of Pakistan during the coronavirus pandemic.

Faisal Vawda urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders should answer about their corruption instead of doing politics on the economic stability. No group could pressurize or blackmail the government for political point scoring and gains, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government had always respected the court and its decisions in larger national interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Muslim From Government Court Opposition Faisal Vawda Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

13 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

28 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

28 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

28 minutes ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

58 minutes ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.