Opposition Afraid Of Khan's Rising Popularity Across The Globe: Ramesh

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:55 AM

Opposition afraid of Khan's rising popularity across the globe: Ramesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday said opposition could not bear the success of the government and afraid of losing the political future as earlier the masses have rejected the opposition parties in general elections 2018.

Talking to a private news channel he said Prime Minister Imran's rising popularity across the globe was also an element that could not be digested by the opposition , adding, PM was putting his sincere efforts to fulfill all those promises that were made during election campaigns of general election 2018.

He said opposition was using different tactics, in the shape of long march and sit-ins, to grab the attention of the public and media, adding, people were mature enough and they would not be trapped by these tactics.

He asked opposition to leave the use of these political weapons and just focus on practical steps in interest of nation despite to pave the way for discontinuation of the accountability process as the Khan was committed to continue the accountability process across the board.

