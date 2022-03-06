UrduPoint.com

Opposition Afraid Of PM's Announced Relief Package: Kanwal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Opposition afraid of PM's announced relief package: Kanwal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Sunday said that the opposition would fail in bringing about the no-confidence motion against government as they are afraid from Prime Minister Imran Khan's announced relief package for the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not step down on opposition's demand and seats on the opposition benches would remain empty on the day of no-confidence motion.

"Opposition always failed in destabilizing the PTI-led government despite repeated failed attempts", she added.

The opposition did not take part in any legislation during the past three years, he said, adding that they only used the Parliament forum for their own personal interests.

Kanwal said that self-interest opposition could never be able to misguide the masses by speaking lies anymore.

Replying a question, she regretted that the opposition is just fueling anarchy at a time when the country is moving forward, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its current tenure and also return to government in the next term.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Parliament Sunday From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

2 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

10 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

11 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

11 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>