ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reforms Kanwal Shauzab Sunday said that the opposition would fail in bringing about the no-confidence motion against government as they are afraid from Prime Minister Imran Khan's announced relief package for the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not step down on opposition's demand and seats on the opposition benches would remain empty on the day of no-confidence motion.

"Opposition always failed in destabilizing the PTI-led government despite repeated failed attempts", she added.

The opposition did not take part in any legislation during the past three years, he said, adding that they only used the Parliament forum for their own personal interests.

Kanwal said that self-interest opposition could never be able to misguide the masses by speaking lies anymore.

Replying a question, she regretted that the opposition is just fueling anarchy at a time when the country is moving forward, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its current tenure and also return to government in the next term.