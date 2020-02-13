UrduPoint.com
Opposition Afraid Of PM's Initiatives For Public Welfare: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Thu 13th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Opposition afraid of PM's initiatives for public welfare: Minister

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Thursday said that the opposition was afraid of Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiatives for welfare of people and his popularity at the international level for raising the Kashmir issue effectively

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Thursday said that the opposition was afraid of Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiatives for welfare of people and his popularity at the international level for raising the Kashmir issue effectively.

He expressed these views during a meeting with different representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at new Ministers Block here.

He said that the previous governments looted the national exchequer and they were found involved in mega corruption scams. They caused harm to national economy and development, he said and added that the PTI government was committed to taking action against the corrupt mafias.

