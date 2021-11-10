Opposition afraid of using EVM in elections: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that the opposition members were afraid of introducing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for conducting elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that the opposition members were afraid of introducing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for conducting elections.

"The opposition parties are not ready to accept EVM which is aimed at bringing transparency in election results and end rigging", he said while speaking at a function held at Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) to mark World Science Day for Peace and Development.

The minister said that Ministry of Science and Technology and National University of Science and Technology had developed a world-class electronic voting machine.

The minister emphasized that the country requires benefiting from technology for development, prosperity and raising living standards of the people.

"We need to break down anti-technological thinking through ensuring development of science and technology sector", he added.

Shibli Faraz also referred to the STEM programme to inculcate the flare for science and technology among the students and hoped that the programme would go a long way in serving the cause of science and technology in the country.

He said that children must not always use mobile phones to watch cartoons but "we have to inculcate science culture among them", he added.

The minister pointed out that STEM program would be taken to the provinces during the next two weeks.

He also mentioned the Ministry of Science and Technology achievements like introduction of energy-saving fans which alone would help save 3000 MW of electricity. He said that they would also be planning to make the fuel efficient vehicles.

Emphasizing this year's theme of the World Science Day, Shibli Faraz called for knowledge sharing and promoting research culture in the country to meet climate change challenges by undertaking research projects aimed at easing the common man's life.

He said "Unfortunately most of us are reluctant to adopt the scientific advancement," and referred to the stubborn attitude of opposition parties toward the electronic voting machines who were all opposing it giving any valid reason or coming up with suggestions to bring improvement in the system.

"We need to change this mindset and go for result-oriented research which will bring improvement in the life of the people at large," he said and adding that without proactively pursuing applied research the country could not be put on road to progress and prosperity.

He said that no government in the past was as concerned about environmental issues as their government is and from day first their focus was on bringing environmental improvements and mentioned million tsunami and 10 million tsunami tree plantation drive which was acknowledged globally.

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Akhtar Nazir stressed the need of dealing with the environmental issues on war-footing and called for nations across the globe to come forward to meet the monstrous challenges facing the mankind.

Dr. Nazir Akhtar termed the million tree tsunami and 10 million tree tsunami as a leap forward toward environmental protection and praised the commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Science Minister Senator Shibli Faraz towards the environmental up-gradation.

He said that for the survival of nations it would be imperative to equip youth with latest and ever-changing knowledge and referred to the STEM programme launched by the government to popularize science and technology among the youth and hoped that this programme would go a long way in serving the cause of research in the country.

Raza Mohammad Shah read out the message of Director General UNESCO Audrey Azoulay. In the message Audrey Azoulay stressed the need of adopting science and technology to search for the solutions to the problems like climate change, biodiversity loss and declining ocean health.

He further said that this year World Science Day for Peace and Development's focus was on the importance of science and technology and building climate-ready communities for which knowledge-sharing on the research being done across the globe to deal with climate change and its devastations was a must.

Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation Shahid Baig in his welcome address stressed the need of cooperation both at national and international level for the promotion of Science and Technology.

Dr. Mohammad Mubashir Dogar presented his research paper, "building climate resilient communities," its devastations and the ways and means to deal with it through adopting scientific research.

Federal Minister Senator Shibli Faraz also gave away awards and certificates to journalists for their meritorious services for promotion of science and technology.