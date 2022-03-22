UrduPoint.com

Opposition Again Exposed Its Undemocratic Behaviour: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that the opposition had, again, exposed its undemocratic behaviour as the people were well aware of the fact that these elements were spreading chaos

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that the opposition had, again, exposed its undemocratic behaviour as the people were well aware of the fact that these elements were spreading chaos.

He was talking during meetings with various MPAs who met him at CM Office. The MPAs expressed full confidence in the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar.

The CM pointed out that the unscrupulous elements were playing with the destiny of the people to fulfil their politics-for-power agenda. The country couldn't face any tempestuous situation in the prevailing circumstances, he emphasised and added that the country needed stability instead of anarchy.

He announced that no one would be allowed to play with the future of the country and pointed out that the disappointed opposition had riled the people on every issue.

Usman Buzdar strongly condemned the opposition's malicious campaign against the state institutions and added the government stood with the institutions and would continue to do so.

The people only wanted development and prosperity and they have nothing to do with the politics of chaos, he stressed and added that the anti-development elements couldn't mislead the people through propaganda.

Those who met included Asad Khokhar, Hamid Yar Hiraj, Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena, Sardar Shahabuddin, Hanif Pitafi, Ghazain Abbasi, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Zaheeruddin Khan Alizai, Syed Iftikhar Gillani and others.

Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present.

