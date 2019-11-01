UrduPoint.com
Opposition Agitation Attempt To Stop Govt From Delivering For Public Welfare: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 01:01 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the opposition through its agitation was trying to stop the government from delivering for the welfare of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the opposition through its agitation was trying to stop the government from delivering for the welfare of the people.

Talking to mediamen after her visit to district courts here on the direction of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, she said all those tainted with corruption would now share the same stage in Islamabad.

To a question, she said the government was ensuring protection of life and property of the citizens, however it had not created hurdles in the way of protesters.

Dr Firdous said the government had accepted right of the opposition to protest.

Those who had claim to be champions of democracy were now trying to dislodge the government through protest, she added.

She said in the world people were protesting against corruption while here opposition was protecting corruption.

Dr Firdous told that the government had facilitated Maulana Fazlur Rehman and gave him facilities of a five star hotel at the venue of the public meeting.

Bilawal Bhutto was an immature person and he was not concerned about the problems of people, she added.

