Opposition agrees on Hasil Bizenjo’s name for Senate chairman

The Rahbar Committee, including representatives of nine opposition parties, will announce the final nomination in its meeting.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) The opposition parties have agreed to nominate National Party (NP) leader Hasil Bizenjo for the position of Senate chairman.

The representatives of opposition parties are gathering for a meeting of Rahbar committee.

The meeting will begin shortly.

Media reports said that Hasil Bizenjo and Mir Kabir Shahi’s Names were suggested for Senate chairman.

The opposition has decided to pick Senate chairman from Balochistan.

The opposition senators have signed a resolution for de-seating Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani by bringing a no-confidence motion against him.

According to details, the joint opposition parties have the required majority in the Senate to de-seat the senate chairman - as in the 104-member house, from the current 103 members; the support of only 53 senators is required for the senate chairmanship.

Numerically, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has 28 senators, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has 20 senators, National Party (NP) has five, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has four, Pakhtunkhwa MAPK has two and Awami National Party (ANP) has one.

In accordance with the rules of the House, the no-confidence motion with the signatures of at least one-fourth of the total number of senators will be submitted in the Senate.

According to the Rules of the Procedure, the meeting of the Senate can be called after seven days for voting on the resolution.

After the voting on the no-confidence motion, the incumbent senate chairman will leave his position, and the Senate Secretariat will issue a new schedule for voting of the new chairman.