Opposition aims to destabilize PTI govt: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government tried all out efforts to take the opposition into confidence on every important state matter but instead they have been busy in destabilizing the government.

"The enemy of the country did not let go any chance to defame the government as they had been busy to destroy peace of the country", he said while talking to a private television channel.

Talking about Afghan Ambassador's daughter case, he said all the relevant data has been collected from the drivers of the cabs used by Ambassador daughter and soon it would be presented.

Moreover, Ali Muhammad expressed his hope that the candidates of PTI would win Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections with majority votes.

He criticized Pakistan Muslim League-N for not doing any basic amenities in AJK during past five years of their government there, adding he said due to poor performance of PML-N party candidates may face defeat in the upcoming election.

Voicing serious concerns over negative propaganda by PML-N observed during election campaign of AJK, he said it is unfortunate that Maryam Nawaz was following the narrative of Modi's government.