Opposition Aims To Promote Horse Trading In Senate Elections: Shibli

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 10:25 PM

Opposition aims to promote horse trading in Senate elections: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that opposition parties are trying to promote horse trading by maintaining secret balloting in the Senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that opposition parties are trying to promote horse trading by maintaining secret balloting in the Senate elections.

"The ruling party has tabled the amendment bill in the National Assembly and seeking guidance from apex court for holding Senate elections with open balloting," he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said had been highlighting the significance of open balloting since 2013.

He further stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan came into power after a long political struggle and formed the government to streamline the system.

The PTI government, he said wanted to close all doors of buying and selling of votes.

Replying to a question, the Minister said that despite weak majority, we have presented the bill before in the National Assembly for introducing open balloting in the forthcoming Senate elections.

